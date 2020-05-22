Watch: Trump says he tested 'very positively' for Covid-19 before clarifying: ‘positively negative’

President Donald Trump has given a garbled answer about his “positively negative” test result for Covid-19.

The president was asked today at the White House about whether he was still taking hydroxychloroquine.

"I think it's another day. I had a two-week regimen of hydroxychloroqine and I've taken it, I think, just about two weeks. I think it's another day and I'm still here. I'm still here.

"I tested very positively, in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning - meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative."

Mr Trump was heading to a Ford Motor plant that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators for the Covid-19 epidemic.

He said he hopes to go the Kennedy Space Center next week for the SpaceX launch. He joked with reporters that he'd like to stick them on the rocket.