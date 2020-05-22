TODAY |

Watch: Trump says he tested 'very positively' for Covid-19 before clarifying: ‘positively negative’

Source:  1 NEWS

President Donald Trump has given a garbled answer about his “positively negative” test result for Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US President told reporters he had "tested positively toward negative". Source: Associated Press

The president was asked today at the White House about whether he was still taking hydroxychloroquine.

"I think it's another day. I had a two-week regimen of hydroxychloroqine and I've taken it, I think, just about two weeks. I think it's another day and I'm still here. I'm still here.

"I tested very positively, in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning - meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative."

Mr Trump was heading to a Ford Motor plant that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators for the Covid-19 epidemic.

He said he hopes to go the Kennedy Space Center next week for the SpaceX launch. He joked with reporters that he'd like to stick them on the rocket.

"I'd like to put you on the rocket and get rid of you for a while," he said as he walked away to board Marine One.

World
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
Covid-19: Police give green-light to large church services, contradicting PM's stance
2
'It's all over' - Political commentators predict Todd Muller to win today's National caucus vote
3
Kiwi sisters, one with just weeks to live, reunite after Australia exempts Covid-19 travel ban
4
Redundancies expected as Auckland Council predicts $550m revenue shortfall due to Covid-19
5
Boatie whacked with $1,300 fine after freeing whale from net on Gold Coast
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Boris Johnson makes U-turn, scraps surcharge for migrant healthcare workers
00:30

New study finds middle-aged Kiwis are more likely to oppose cannabis law change
01:52

Multiple people injured after SUV crashes into hijab shop in Sydney
00:33

Covid-19 cases hits 5 million worldwide