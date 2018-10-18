Watch: Trump requests audio, video of Khashoggi murder from Turkey 'if it exists'

President Donald Trump says the US is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi "if it exists".

Trump today says "no, not at all" when asked if he's not giving he's not giving cover to Saudi Arabia, despite repeating its royals' denials that they had any knowledge of what happened to Khashoggi after he entered their consulate in Istanbul.

Still the president is calling Saudi Arabia an important ally, noting it is an important customer for US military exports.

US officials say they are taking Khashoggi's disappearance seriously, but Trump says he has not sent the FBI, stressing that he was not "American citizen".