Watch: Trump angrily walks out on interview over Obama wiretapping questions

US President Donald Trump has kept up his famously fractious relationship with the media, abruptly cutting short an interview when pressed to explain allegations that former president Barack Obama had his phone wiretapped.

When John Dickerson, host of CBS's Face The Nation, pressured Mr Trump for details about the alleged wiretap yesterday, the president's mood turned sour and he quickly shut down the interview.

Mr Dickerson started off his line of inquiry by asking Mr Trump about his relationship with Mr Obama and the fact he had previously described him as a "sick and bad guy".

Mr Trump answered that he and Mr Obama have "had some difficulties" but no longer had a relationship.

Mr Trump then turned to his claim that Mr Obama had his Trump Tower address wiretapped during last year's presidential campaign.

From here the interview went downhill fast as Dickerson pushed back on his claims asking Trump to explain.

"You can figure that out yourself," was Mr Trump's terse reply.