Watch: Trump and Kim Jong Un in historic meeting at fortified Demilitarised Zone

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarised Zone, in an historic photo-op as Trump seeks to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North.

President Donald Trump called it a "great honour" to have become the first American president to cross the Korean Demilitarised Zone into North Korea.

He told reporters as he stood with the North Korean leader that it "feels great" to make the historical walk as he hails his "great friendship" with Kim.

Speaking through a translator, Kim commended Trump for crossing the demarcation line, which he called a "courageous and determined act" that "means that we want to bring an end to the unpleasant past."

Trump also said he would invite Kim to visit the White House moments after Kim crossed the demarcation line himself and entered into South Korea.

It is the third time the two leaders have met, and the first since a failed summit on the North's nuclear program in Vietnam earlier this year. Trump briefly crossed the border into North Korea after greeting Kim.

There are as yet no indications of a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations to end the North's nuclear program.

Peering into North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette before the meeting with Kim, Trump was briefed on the North's extensive artillery across the border that threatens the 35 million residents of Seoul, just over two dozen miles away. "All accessible by what they have in the mountains," Trump said.

Trump claimed to reporters that, after his first meeting with Kim last year, "all of the danger went away."

He was accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who said it was the first time the leaders of the United States and South Korea were together at the Demilitarised Zone.

Trump and Moon greeted several dozen US and South Korean troops guarding the Demilitarized Zone. Trump shook hands with the troops and received a gift of a golf jacket from the joint command.

"You're doing a fantastic job," Trump told service members. "We're with you all the way."

The president departed Seoul aboard the Marine One presidential helicopter shortly after Moon announced today, alongside Trump, that Kim had accepted Trump's invitation to meet at the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Trump told reporters before departing that he looked forward to seeing Kim and to "shake hands quickly and say hello."

The meeting between Trump and Kim would mark yet another historic first in the yearlong rapprochement between the US and North Korea, which technically are still at war.

It also would mark the return of face-to-face contact between the leaders since negotiations to end the North's nuclear program broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.