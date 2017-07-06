Watch: Truck slams into car during chain-reaction crash after high-speed hit and run at Adelaide intersection

Source:
Dashcam footage has captured the moment a car running a red light at an Adelaide intersection caused a chain reaction crash involving five cars.
The crash occurred yesterday morning but the driver who initially caused the crash fled before police arrived.
Three trucks and two cars were caught in the chaos at the Gillman intersection.
One truck driver was taken to hospital after he was trapped in his cabin for almost 45 minutes.
It is unknown if the driver who caused the incident was later found by police, Nine News reports.
