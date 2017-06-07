Watch: Trapped churchgoers told to raise hands after police shoot hammer-waving man outside Notre Dame

At least 600 people have now been released after being locked inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris yesterday after another attack on security forces in France.

Police scoured the streets after an assailant weilding a hammer shouted "This is for Syria!" and tried to attack officers guarding the cathedral.

The assailant was shot and wounded by officers.

People inside the popular tourist site were released one by one this morning after police had carefully searched the area.

One Brazlian tourist said the assault was 'one of the last things she expected' from her visit to the 12th century church.