Watch: Train lies wrecked after fatal derailment in Italy

A commuter train derailed overnight (NZT) in northern Italy, killing at least three people, seriously injuring 10 and trapping others heading into Milan at the start of the work day, officials said.

Ten others were injured after two carriages peeled off the tracks during the morning commute.
The Trenord train derailed near the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of the city, halting train traffic into and out of Italy's financial capital for hours.

A piece of the track appeared broken, and officials said a wheel sustained damage as well, though the cause was under investigation.

At least two main cars from the middle of the train peeled off the rails but were still standing, albeit at an angle.

Rescue crews gingerly climbed through the crushed sides of the cars trying to get to trapped passengers.

Prosecutors at the scene said at least three people were killed, 10 were seriously injured and dozens more slightly injured.

The train was heading from Cremona, in eastern Lombardy, into Milan's Garibaldi station and suffered some sort of damage to a wheel about 2.5 kilometres from where the train came to a halt, said Umberto Debruto, who is in charge of the railway network in Italy.

