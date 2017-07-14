Watch: Toxic smoke billowing from a Melbourne recycling plant forces hundreds from their homes

A burning Melbourne recycling plant spewing smoke for more than 24 hours was meant to have a fire inspection on the day it burst into flames for the fourth time this year.

Firefighters expect to be battling the blaze at SKM Recycling in Coolaroo for another three days after the latest fire started yesterday morning.

Upfield station and 115 homes in the nearby suburb of Dallas have been evacuated because of toxic smoke created by burning plastic, cardboard and paper.

Four people, including a four-year-old girl, have been hospitalised.

The centre - which also caught fire in February, June and on Wednesday afternoon - was due to be inspected yesterday over its fire management practices, Victoria's Environment Protection Authority said.

Emergency Services Minister James Merlino said the fire was the size of a sports field and reached as high as a factory.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but the MFB said it was not related to the previous day's fire.

Acting deputy fire chief officer Ken Brown said the fire was particularly difficult to put out because it has penetrated bales of recyclables.

SKM Recycling declined to comment because the incident was under investigation.