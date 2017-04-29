 

Watch: Towering sand dunes swallow home in US

Shifting sand dunes have swallowed up a guest home near Lake Michigan in the US.

Source: Youtube/ MLive

The guest house has been reduced to a mass of rubble as sand from the nearby dunes slowly took over in Silver Lake.

Emergency workers are now trying to save the main house on the property for suffering the same fate as the guest home.

According to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast the towering dunes have buried homes in the past and property owners have been battling the sand for years.

"It's the process of Mother Nature," Mr Mast said.

"You can't oppose it or prevent it."

The buried house is one of a number of homes that line the north shore of Silver Lake.

"The sand dunes are constantly shifting and moving. Those who build or buy homes on the edge of them are assuming significant risk they will lose their investment," Mr Mast said.


