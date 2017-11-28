Watch: Tourist walking water's edge in Aussie rolls video as crocodile leaps from water

A saltwater crocodile which attacked a British tourist in far north Queensland may be removed.

The young woman, Ally Bullifent, captured on video the terrifying moment she was attacked by a crocodile at Cape Tribulation on Monday night.

A video posted on social media shows the 24-year-old walking along the water's edge at Cape Tribulation when the small crocodile leaps out of the water and bites her on the thigh.

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital spokeswoman said the woman received treatment for a bite at Mossman Hospital and was discharged later that evening.

The roughly two-metre saltwater crocodile will "potentially" be removed, the environmental protection agency said in a statement.