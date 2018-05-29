Watch: Tourist boat crew try and free whale caught in net off Sydney's Bondi Beach

A whale caught in rope off Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach will remain stuck overnight, authorities say.

The animal was spotted a number of kilometres offshore this afternoon by a whale watching boat, whose crew tried to free it.

A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said the department would wait until morning to locate and attempt to rescue the whale.

Justin Hawco from Whale Watching Sydney told the ABC that the company's Ocean Dreaming II vessel spotted the distressed whale.

"This guy's case [the line] was through the mouth around one of the pectoral fins and then back to the tail and probably six wraps around the tail and from there straight down to a fish trap," he said.

The boat crew cut part of the line but that didn't completely free the mammal.

The whale "seemed to be almost out of energy," Mr Hawco said.