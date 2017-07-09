Watch: The touching moment a police officer is proposed to at London’s Pride Parade

This year's annual Pride in London Parade is a particularly special one for one couple who got engaged during the festivities.

The moment hundreds of onlookers clapped, cheered and awed as a British Transport Police officer was proposed to by her girlfriend was caught on video.

It was then posted by British Transport Police on Twitter this morning and has since had over 12,718 likes.

"She said YES! Congratulations," the tweet read.

More than a million people gathered in central London today to watch the city's annual parade.

More than 25,000 people took part in the gala parade which the Mayor of London called the "biggest ever", with up to 1 million people watching in central London.

London's mayor has called the parade the biggest ever and says the celebration provides the "best antidote" to recent tragedies.

Sadiq Khan on Saturday told revelers at the gay pride event that the festivities provided welcome relief from recent bouts with terrorism.

The parade honoured members of the emergency services who were praised for heroic work responding to recent extremist attacks in the city and the Grenfell Tower fire.



The huge crowd included many representing countries where homosexual acts are still criminalised.