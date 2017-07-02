Watch: Torrential downpour sees Berlin subway turn into raging river

Torrential rains across northern and eastern Germany have left roads flooded, highways blocked and firefighters answering countless emergency calls.

Firefighters in Berlin declared a state of emergency in the German capital after hundreds of phone calls started coming in Friday afternoon (NZT) seeking help with flooded basements and underground parking spaces.

Footage posted to YouTube showed the huge extent of the flooding, with a raging torrent of water surging into a Berlin subway station.

One of Berlin's busiest highways, the A100, had to be shut down for hours because of the deluge. There were no reports of injuries.