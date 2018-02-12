Watch: What Tonga's like right now? Barbara Dreaver is in the eye of the storm as Gita nears

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.
Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.
Ms Maihi this morning issued a statement explaining her petition to strip Sir Bob of his knighthood.
Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.
The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ