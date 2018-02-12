 

Watch: What Tonga's like right now? Barbara Dreaver is in the eye of the storm as Gita nears

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.
Source: 1 NEWS

Pacific Islands

Natural Disasters

Barbara Dreaver

Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning


A state of emergency has been declared.

State of emergency declared in Tonga as Kingdom braces for Cyclone Gita

The deck of a cruise ship

Russian woman charged over mass Sydney cruise ship brawl over toilet queue

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.


 
