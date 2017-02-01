 

Watch: 'Today I'm keeping another promise' - Trump nominates fast-rising conservative judge for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer's flair, to the Supreme Court today.

Judge Neil Gorsuch has been put forward as the president's nominee for the job.
It's a selection expected to spark a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.

At 49, Mr Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter century. He's distinguished himself on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals with his clear, colloquial writing, advocacy for court review of government regulations, defence of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.

"Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support," Mr Trump said, announcing the nomination in his first televised address from the White House.

Mr Gorsuch's nomination was cheered by conservatives wary of Mr Trump's own fluid ideology.

If confirmed by the Senate, he will fill the seat left vacant by the death last year of Antonin Scalia, long the right's most powerful voice on the high court.

Some Democrats, still smarting over Mr Trump's unexpected victory in the presidential election, have vowed to mount a vigorous challenge to nearly any nominee to what they view as the court's "stolen seat." 

Mr Trump's choice of Mr Gorsuch marks perhaps the most significant decision of his young presidency, one with ramifications that could last long after he leaves office.

After an uneven start to his presidency, including the chaotic rollout of a controversial refugee ban, Mr Trump's selection of Mr Gorsuch appeared to proceed with little drama.

Judge Neil Gorsuch stands with his wife Louise as President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to announce Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Judge Neil Gorsuch stands with his wife Louise as President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

If confirmed, Mr Gorsuch will restore the court to the conservative tilt it held with Mr Scalia on the bench.

But he is not expected to call into question high-profile rulings on abortion, gay marriage and other issues in which the court has been divided 5-4 in recent years.

Mr Gorsuch was among the 21 possible choices for the court Mr Trump released during the campaign. 

Mr Gorsuch is a Colorado native who earned his bachelor's degree from Columbia University in three years, then a law degree from Harvard.

He clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White, a fellow Coloradan, and Anthony Kennedy before earning a philosophy degree at Oxford University and working for a prominent Washington, D.C., law firm.

He served for two years in President George W. Bush's Department of Justice before the president nominated him to the appeals court.


