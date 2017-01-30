Watch: Tiny horses lead US cops on hilarious low-speed chase

Cops in Indianapolis were taken on a pursuit with a difference at the weekend when they were forced to take off after a pair of miniature horses.

It's believed the disappearing duo escaped from stables near the Indiana State Fairgrounds and took off down a road.

A number of cars stopped to watch the procession.

"The horses didn’t look scared," witness Andy Jones told the IndyStar.

"They just looked like they were out for a little morning run."