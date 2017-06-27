Watch: Timelapse shows UK Royal Navy launching their largest ever warship

The UK's Royal Navy launched its largest and most powerful ship from its homeport today, in a highly delicate manoeuvre that took many hours to complete.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is a 280-metre, 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier.

She was assembled in the port of Rosyth on Scotland's Firth of Forth, and required traversing narrow basins and manoeuvring under three road and rail bridges to make it to the North Sea for her maiden sea trials.