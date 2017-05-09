Watch: Timelapse captures large ominous storm moving across Denver, Colorado

Source:
An incredible timelapse video has captured the moment a severe storm passed over a US city skyline today.
The video shared today by local television news station, 9 NEWS KUSA, shows a severe storm cell moving across Denver, Colorado.
It's the severe weather season in Colorado and several areas remain under thunderstorm warnings as storms pass over the area.
So far storms have brought large hail, heaving rain, thunderstorms and flooding, Denver7 reports.
