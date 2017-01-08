Watch: Time-lapse video captures Beijing's 'airpocalypse'

Shocking footage has emerged of smog blanketing the city of Beijing within the space of just 20 minutes.

Chas Pope uploaded the time-lapse, labelled as Beijing Airpocalypse Arrival, to YouTube earlier this week.

The video has since received more than a million views.

According to the BBC, China's air pollution levels have sparked a red alert as smog blankets parts of the country, reducing visibility in the capital to less than 200 metres.

The cloud is more than 3000 kilometres long, covering cities from Beijing, across Northern and Central China.

The smog is a toxic mix of coal dust from power stations and car exhaust and it is believed to cause more than a million premature deaths per year.

Public concern has now forced the Chinese government to begin in investing heavily in renewable energy.



A new team of environmental police will try to reduce hazardous levels of toxic smog engulfing Beijing, the city's acting mayor Cai Qi told BBC.