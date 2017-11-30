Watch: Tiger shark roams incredibly close to unsuspecting swimmers in Miami

An unwelcome visitor was seen swimming close to the shores of South Beach in Miami on Saturday (NZT).

Video footage captured with a drone showed a tiger shark swimming extremely close to the beach and in between those enjoying the water.

Photographer Kenny Melendez said he was getting scenic shots of the beach when he noticed the dark figure in the ocean, precariously close to a female swimmer.

"As I flew the drone closer, I realised it was a shark," Mr Melendez said.

He said the tiger shark, which he identified by the stripes, "seemed very uninterested in people in the water."