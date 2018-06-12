Watch: Thumbs up from Trump who says he’ll have ‘a terrific relationship’ with Kim Jong Un as pair sit side by side in Singapore

The relationship between North Korea and the US will be "terrific", said US President Donald Trump, just minutes after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time.

Moments ealier the two world leaders shook hands ahead of the highly anticipated summit between the two nations.

After the handshake, Mr Trump was asked how he was feeling about the meeting while sitting next to Kim Jong Un.

"I feel really great, we're going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success."

"It's my honour. We will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt."

It was translated to Kim Jong Un, who smiled, and said via translator: "It was not easy to get here... old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward, but we've overcome all of them, and we are here today."

"That's true," replied Mr Trump.