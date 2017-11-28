Watch: 'Thrilled for both of them' – Prince Charles delighted with Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Charles said he was "thrilled" at his son Prince Harry's engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.

Arriving at Damers First School in Poundbury, Dorset, where he was finding out about community and sustainability programmes, he told reporters the news was "very good" and added that he was thrilled for them both, "they'll be very happy indeed."

Britain's royal palace said Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

The announcement came on Monday from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

It says 36-year-old Markle has met the Queen, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.