Watch: Thrill-seekers take 'incredible' zipline ride off Eiffel Tower

Volunteers jumped off a platform hanging from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower today for a thrilling ride down an 800 metre zipline.

All of the volunteers wore a pair of goggles, so they were able to admire the Paris skyline as they sped down the zipline at over 90 kilometres per hour.

Perrier, the brand of bottled mineral water owned by the Nestlé group, set up the zipline to celebrate their partnership with the French tennis open that will see players compete until June 9th.

A 32-year old volunteer with the crew running the event, Cécile Bellanger, landed with a big grin on the other side of the Champs de Mars gardens after her ride.

"The scenery is just immense, and it lasts and it's incredible," she told journalists.