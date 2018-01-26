 

Watch: Three people survive small plane crash in Florida Keys

Source:

Associated Press

Authorities say three people have been airlifted to a Miami trauma centre after their small plane crashed in the Florida Keys.

The single-engine Piper crashed in a wooded area near an airport.
Source: Associated Press

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release said the single-engine Piper PA-32R crashed on Thursday in a wooded area near the Florida Keys Marathon Airport.

Officials said the plane had four occupants, but there was no immediate word about the condition of the fourth person.

The plane was reported to have caught fire, and flames were put out quickly.

Officials said the airport was closed to air traffic.

Authorities didn't immediately say whether the plane was taking off or landing.

