Watch: Three 'little' bears foiled by sheriff in their search for a late night fast food snack

Three bears snooping around a fast food outlet in California didn't get time to nab a late night snack as a law enforcement officer interrupted their search.

The sheriff's deputy in Tahoe City, California was patrolling a shopping centre in his vehicle when he came across three bears prowling around near fast food outlet Taco Bell.

"Our resident bear whisperer, Deputy Nevins, was at it again last night in Tahoe City! He was patrolling the Lighthouse Center when he encountered these three 'little' bears," Placer County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook along with video of the bears.

"Looks like the second one was trying to get into the trash can. We love how they all gathered up and took off together! 'Here comes the cops, run!'"

“What are you guys doing?” the deputy is heard saying as he drives alongside the bears to encourage them to move along.