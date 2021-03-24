TODAY |

Watch: Thousands of spiders swarm man's fence after NSW floods

Source:  Associated Press

Australia's heavy floodwaters have brought swarms of spiders to a Kinchela Creek resident's backyard, with the creatures congregating on his fence in huge numbers.

Matt Lovenfosse said the spiders would leave once the floodwaters receded. Source: Associated Press

"Probably three days ago they started to come in towards the house, and yeah, then I think yesterday is when they got up on the fence and now they're there — lots of spiders, spiders, crickets, everything," said Matt Lovenfosse.

Lovenfosse said the spiders would leave once the floodwaters receded.

While rain has eased across New South Wales state, the flooding emergency continued with rising river levels.

