Watch: Thousands of Saudi women rush to get driver’s licences before ban is lifted

As Saudi Arabia prepares to lift a ban on women driving, thousands have rushed to get their licenses on time.

From today, women will be allowed to drive, ending a ban that had stained the kingdom's reputation globally and kept women subjugated in the backseat.

"This feeling is indescribable, my happiness cannot be contained. Until now I can't believe that tomorrow is the big day, sometimes I can't even sleep because of how happy I am," said Mabkhouta Al Meri, a driving instructor at the Saudi Driving School (SDS).

In March, officials at Princess Nourah University established the first driving school for women in the capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi Driving School is one of a few catered to women across the country, with plans of expansion across all major cities.

"We end up now for over 85,000 registered and already enrolled throughout the training with the different levels we have over 5,000. And we have more than 700 already graduated and got their license," said Amel Attia from Emirates Driving Institute, who set up SDS.

Granting women the right to drive is part of a wider blueprint for the future drawn up by the country's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.