Watch: Thirsty koala gets relief as firefighter offers much-needed water

A firefighter helped a thirsty koala drink water from a bottle yesterday in South Australia while fires continued to rage in the region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The koala appeared in Cudlee Creek, about 40 kilometres northeast of Adelaide, before the fire came through while the firefighters were there.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities confirmed today that one person died and 15 homes were destroyed in South Australia as a wildfire ravaged the Adelaide Hills on Friday.

Another person was critically injured after fighting to save his home from the fires.

Watch: Aussie mates battle wildfire to save house from raging inferno in NSW

The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.