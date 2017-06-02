Watch: 'Thinning and brown' – Tiger Woods jokes about his hair in new arrest video

Golf icon Tiger Woods managed to get a chuckle out of one of the officers booking him for arrest earlier this week, when he joked about his thinning hairline during questioning.

New video has emerged today, that was taken inside a police station during Woods' DUI arrest by Florida police on Tuesday.

The footage shows a dazed and confused looking Woods in handcuffs, blowing into a breathalyser and answering questions.

During the questioning one cop asks him what the colour of his eyes and hair are, Woods replies "brown, and thinning, and brown".

The reference to his thinning hairline drew laughs from one of the officers.

Woods then has difficulty following instructions with the breathalyser, having trouble getting it into his mouth then appearing to suck instead of blow into it.

The breath test showed no alcohol in his system and in a statement, Woods attributed the arrest to an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said.