Watch: 'I think he's a raging lunatic' – man who wanted to blow up plane described as deranged by passenger

Source:

Associated Press

A passenger who was on board a plane forced to return to Melbourne four kilometres after take-off described the "genuine fear" when another passenger began saying that he wanted to blow up the plane.

A Malaysia Airlines passenger describes coming face-to-face with the man, who claimed to have an explosive device on board the flight.
Source: Associated Press

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Melbourne, Andrew Leoncelli described how he, a hostess and other passengers eventually subdued the man, who seemed "mentally unwell."

Flight MH128 was only a few minutes into a flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, late on yesterday when the 25-year-old Australian man attempted to enter the cockpit clutching an electronic device and created panic, police and passengers said.

Officers have confirmed that the man is believed to suffer from mental illness.

Video from when the aircraft had landed back in Melbourne shows armed police going up and down the aisles.
Source: Nine

The plane returned to the airport about 30 minutes after takeoff.

Police carrying semi-automatic assault rifles and wearing body armour took the man off the plane.

He had yet to be charged today.

Police have not revealed what type of electronic device the man was carrying, but have said it was nothing unusual or dangerous.

Leoncelli said he thought the device was a "boom box" music player.

A Malaysia Airlines plane was forced to return to Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport less than 30 minutes into a flight.
Source: 1 NEWS

Malaysia Airlines said in a statement the incident would be investigated by the airline and by airport authorities.

00:36
Video from when the aircraft had landed back in Melbourne shows armed police going up and down the aisles.

Armed police storm Malaysia Airlines plane after passenger tries to enter cockpit during flight

