 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Thief’s bumbling attempt to rob ATM with a digger

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

US Police are searching for a man who used a stolen digger to try to break into an ATM in Prince George's County in Maryland.

A US man caused thousands of dollars of damage but got away with nothing during a bungled robbery with a stolen excavator.
Source: Associated Press

CCTV footage released by Prince George's County Police show the would-be-thief setting up his digger near an ATM before repeatedly smashing it with the vehicles arm in a very clumsy and unskilled manner.

The attempted robbery took place in the early morning hours of June 2, despite the suspects best attempts, he was unable to get away with any money.

He did end up causing about US$10,000 worth of damage to the ATM - and also damaged any chances he had of becoming a digger driver in the process.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
Watch: Stationary weather balloon captures video of airliner screaming past at 750kmh

Watch: High-altitude balloon captures screaming jet airliner fly-by at 750kmh

00:30
2
Cruden looked to be in for all money before Aso saved the day with a thunderous tackle.

All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden suffers knee injury during Canes clash

00:40
3
The mother of the five-year-old boy had left him unattended as she went for a sauna at Helsinki public pool.

Video: Drowning boy goes unnoticed before other swimmers notice his plight more than a minute later

00:31
4
The Swedish syndicate will face Team NZ in the America’s Cup final challenger series on Sunday.

Video: Team NZ's final opponents decided! Dean Barker's Team Japan shown the door after sensational Artemis comeback

00:28
5
The A-Lister was last in New Zealand in 2002 when he filmed The Last Samurai in Taranaki.

Watch: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise touches down in Queenstown ahead of Mission Impossible 6 filming

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ