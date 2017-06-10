Watch: Thief’s bumbling attempt to rob ATM with a digger

US Police are searching for a man who used a stolen digger to try to break into an ATM in Prince George's County in Maryland.

CCTV footage released by Prince George's County Police show the would-be-thief setting up his digger near an ATM before repeatedly smashing it with the vehicles arm in a very clumsy and unskilled manner.

The attempted robbery took place in the early morning hours of June 2, despite the suspects best attempts, he was unable to get away with any money.