Watch: 'They were like animals' - riots break out as French shoppers try get their hands on discount Nutella

A supermarket chain in France has been inundated by customers this week after a dramatic drop in the price of Nutella.

The popular chocolate spread which was usually priced $7.62 dropped down to just $2.30 a jar, driving shoppers into a frenzy.

But police were called when people began fighting and pushing one another.

"They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand," one customer told French media.

Supermarket workers did their best to intervene and stop people fighting but the customers were aggressive towards the staff, pushing them as well.