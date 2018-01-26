Watch: 'They were like animals' - riots break out as French shoppers try get their hands on discount Nutella

Source:
A supermarket chain in France has been inundated by customers this week after a dramatic drop in the price of Nutella.
The popular chocolate spread which was usually priced $7.62 dropped down to just $2.30 a jar, driving shoppers into a frenzy.
But police were called when people began fighting and pushing one another.
"They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand," one customer told French media.
Supermarket workers did their best to intervene and stop people fighting but the customers were aggressive towards the staff, pushing them as well.
After 15 minutes all stock was gone and one customer was left with a black eye.
