Watch: 'There just hasn't been an ounce of transphobia from anyone' - transgender man reveals he is pregnant with baby boy

A US man and his husband have made a series of Facebook videos and gone on a podcast to talk about their journey, after one of them, who is transgender, fell pregnant.

Trystan Reese, 34, and Biff Chaplow, are already parents to two adopted children in Portland, Oregon.

The couple experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage just six weeks into their first pregnancy in 2016.

This time the baby is expected to be delivered without any issues.

The happy couple have made a series of Facebook videos and also went on the Longest Shortest Time podcast to talk about their news yesterday, where Mr Reese opened up about what it was like being pregnant as a male.

In the podcast, he talks about his initial fears that medical professionals would try to "de-transition me in their heads", in a search for "the remnants of womanhood," but he says his fears were unfounded.

"There just hasn't been an ounce of transphobia from anyone I have come in contact with," Mr Reese said.

"Every person wouldn't even bat an eye that there was a dude with a beard claiming to be pregnant who is here to get bloodwork done - and I have been trans long enough to know that doesn't come magically."