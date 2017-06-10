 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'That's not normal' - Bizarre moment naked US man is arrested following car crash

share

Source:

Associated Press

Authorities in the US say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, then casually walked away from the scene before damaging a door of the responding deputy's patrol car.

A Florida man casually walked away from the scene naked before damaging the door of the responding cop's patrol car.
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Marion County Sheriff's officials said in a statement that 18-year-old Andrew Humphries has been charged with one felony count of criminal mischief and one misdemeanour count of criminal mischief after Thursday night's crash.

Dashcam video shows Mr Humphries walking down the side of the road naked before the deputy stops him.

When he tries to open the patrol car door, the deputy says, "That's not normal," then adds, "You are absolutely naked, my man. Another thing not normal."

Mr Humphries then begins kicking the patrol car door off camera damaging it. He is also accused of ripping the door handle off another deputy's vehicle.

The 18-year-old remains in jail. 

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Charles Blomfield - White Terraces, Rotomahana

Researchers (again) claim to have found famous Pink and White Terraces

00:40
2
The mother of the five-year-old boy had left him unattended as she went for a sauna at Helsinki public pool.

Video: Drowning boy goes unnoticed before other swimmers notice his plight more than a minute later

3
One of the knives used in the London Bridge attacks of Sunday June 4

London Bridge attackers used bright pink blades - tried to rent larger truck

00:13
4
Watch: Stationary weather balloon captures video of airliner screaming past at 750kmh

Watch: High-altitude balloon captures screaming jet airliner fly-by at 750kmh

00:34
5
Team Japan’s skipper said at today’s press conference that he give Team USA a helping hand after his side was eliminated by Artemis Racing.

'The intention is to go on and do more sailing' - Dean Barker to help Oracle prepare for America's Cup defence

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ