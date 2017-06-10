Watch: 'That's not normal' - Bizarre moment naked US man is arrested following car crash

Authorities in the US say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, then casually walked away from the scene before damaging a door of the responding deputy's patrol car.

Marion County Sheriff's officials said in a statement that 18-year-old Andrew Humphries has been charged with one felony count of criminal mischief and one misdemeanour count of criminal mischief after Thursday night's crash.

Dashcam video shows Mr Humphries walking down the side of the road naked before the deputy stops him.

When he tries to open the patrol car door, the deputy says, "That's not normal," then adds, "You are absolutely naked, my man. Another thing not normal."

Mr Humphries then begins kicking the patrol car door off camera damaging it. He is also accused of ripping the door handle off another deputy's vehicle.