Watch: 'That's a beautiful woman' - President Trump gushes over Queen in exclusive Piers Morgan interview

US President Donald Trump has gushed about his meeting with the Queen during an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, saying "that's a beautiful woman".

He spoke yesterday to Piers Morgan, presenter of British morning television show Good Morning Britain, who had asked him what the Queen thought about Brexit.

Trump responded that she thought it was a complex subject before quickly turning the conversation to praise for Her Royal Highness.

"She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful and when I say beautiful, inside and out that's a beautiful woman."

Morgan also asked him to confirm that he did not want to dismantle NATO.

Trump has been harshly critical of European allies for not, as he sees it, paying their fair share towards NATO through defence budgets.

The US President also said he fully intends to run for a second term in 2020.

