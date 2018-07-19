Watch: 'Thank you for your sacrifice' - Rescued Thai boys pay tribute to Navy SEAL diver who died trying to save them

The Thai football team rescued from a cave has paid tribute to the former Navy SEAL diver who died attempting their rescue.

The team fronted media overnight, NZT, in the town of Chiang Rai, and paid respects to Lieutenant Commander Saman Kunan, 38, who passed away in the caves.

Kunan died on July 6 while installing air tanks along the rescue route needed to reach the boys.

The team were only told of Kunan's death on Saturday after doctors ruled they were mentally strong enough to take the news.

All members of the team confirmed at the conference that they will become monks to honour Kunan's memory.

The team's coach, known as Ake, said they all felt guilty about Kunan's death.

Titan, the youngest member of the team at age 11, stood in front of a framed portrait of Kunan to pay respects, saying "thank you for your sacrifice".

Kunan was given a state funeral on Saturday and the Thai king gave him a posthumous promotion of two ranks - from Petty Officer First Class to Lieutenant Commander.

Saman Kunan retired from the military in 2006 and worked at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport before volunteering to help when news broke of the boys being trapped.