Watch: 'Thank you so much' - the dramatic moment a rookie US cop sprints and shouts to save man from oncoming train

A rookie police officer saved a despondent man from being hit by a moving commuter train by running down the tracks and screaming "Hey Bud! Hey Move!" and "Stop the train!"

Perth Amboy Patrolman Kyle Savoia's body camera video captured the incident last Thursday.

The man got off the tracks with moments to spare before the train stopped. Two other officers had notified New Jersey Transit to slow the train.

Savoia, who has been on the force for just seven months, told the man, who appeared distressed, to sit down. The man asked the officer where he came from and then repeatedly thanked him.

The man's name has not been released, and it's not known why he was sitting on the tracks. Authorities say the man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Our job is to make quick decisions in difficult situations and to act on them, officer Kyle Savoia said. A newly sworn officer Savoi says he loves his job and at such an early stage of his career, to be able to make an impactful difference in a person's life is incredible.

Savoia and his brother, Kevin Savoia Jr., were both sworn in as Perth Amboy officers in January. The officer's late father, Sgt. Kevin Savoia Sr, served on the Perth Amboy force for more than 28 years.

