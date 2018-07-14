 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: The terrifying moment a US officer is dragged at high speed by fleeing car

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper escaped with minor injuries.
Source: Associated Press

A dashboard video provided by the Highway Patrol shows 22-year-old Jamel Robert Patton dragging Trooper Michael Miller after Miller stopped him on a Youngstown street yesterday night for driving without headlights.

Miller, a trooper since March 2017, was treated at a Youngstown hospital.

Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Robert Sellers says a second trooper had arrived to help Miller remove Patton from the car when Patton fled with Miller holding onto the door and a roof pillar.

Sellers says Patton tossed a gun out the window before stopping momentarily, which allowed Miller to let go of the car.

Youngstown police found Patton's car, but not Patton.

An arrest warrant has been issued for him on charges that include felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks


2
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Matariki fireworks all-go for tonight with no sightings of Wellington's whale

3
A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

4

Pictures: When Trump met the Queen - 'A tremendous woman'


5

Christchurch zoo feels 'helpless' after barrage of 'unsubstantiated' animal welfare complaints

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.