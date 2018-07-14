Watch: The terrifying moment a US officer is dragged at high speed by fleeing car

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries.

A dashboard video provided by the Highway Patrol shows 22-year-old Jamel Robert Patton dragging Trooper Michael Miller after Miller stopped him on a Youngstown street yesterday night for driving without headlights.

Miller, a trooper since March 2017, was treated at a Youngstown hospital.

Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Robert Sellers says a second trooper had arrived to help Miller remove Patton from the car when Patton fled with Miller holding onto the door and a roof pillar.

Sellers says Patton tossed a gun out the window before stopping momentarily, which allowed Miller to let go of the car.

Youngstown police found Patton's car, but not Patton.