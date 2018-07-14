Watch: The terrifying moment a US officer is dragged at high speed by fleeing car

Source:Associated Press
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries.
A dashboard video provided by the Highway Patrol shows 22-year-old Jamel Robert Patton dragging Trooper Michael Miller after Miller stopped him on a Youngstown street yesterday night for driving without headlights.
Miller, a trooper since March 2017, was treated at a Youngstown hospital.
Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Robert Sellers says a second trooper had arrived to help Miller remove Patton from the car when Patton fled with Miller holding onto the door and a roof pillar.
Sellers says Patton tossed a gun out the window before stopping momentarily, which allowed Miller to let go of the car.
Youngstown police found Patton's car, but not Patton.
An arrest warrant has been issued for him on charges that include felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply and resisting arrest.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news