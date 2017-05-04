Watch: The terrifying moment a small plane makes fiery crash landing on Seattle road

Source:
Commuters in the Seattle suburb of Mukilteo, are counting themselves lucky, after a single engine Piper aircraft crash landed just metres away from them.
Dash-cam footage captured the moment the plane makes a fiery crash landing overnight.
The plane can be seen smashing through power lines, before hitting a street light and coming to rest on the road.
It had just taken off when it lost power, with the pilot having to make a split second decision to use the road as a makeshift runway.
Amazingly, Mukilteo police said that no one was seriously injured in the crash, and the pilot and his passenger were able to walk away from the accident.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news