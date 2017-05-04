Watch: The terrifying moment a small plane makes fiery crash landing on Seattle road

Commuters in the Seattle suburb of Mukilteo, are counting themselves lucky, after a single engine Piper aircraft crash landed just metres away from them.

Dash-cam footage captured the moment the plane makes a fiery crash landing overnight.

The plane can be seen smashing through power lines, before hitting a street light and coming to rest on the road.

It had just taken off when it lost power, with the pilot having to make a split second decision to use the road as a makeshift runway.