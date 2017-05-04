 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: The terrifying moment a small plane makes fiery crash landing on Seattle road

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Commuters in the Seattle suburb of Mukilteo, are counting themselves lucky, after a single engine Piper aircraft crash landed just metres away from them.

As the plane came down it burst into flames after it clipped a powerline in the suburb of Mukilteo.
Source: Associated Press

Dash-cam footage captured the moment the plane makes a fiery crash landing overnight.

The plane can be seen smashing through power lines, before hitting a street light and coming to rest on the road.

It had just taken off when it lost power, with the pilot having to make a split second decision to use the road as a makeshift runway.

Amazingly, Mukilteo police said that no one was seriously injured in the crash, and the pilot and his passenger were able to walk away from the accident.

Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

New Zealand locations feature on Lonely Planet's list of most 'mind-boggling wild and wonderful places'


2
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.

Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

3

Live stream: Breakfast

4
Fire generic

Five fire crews battle blaze at New Plymouth Cafe

04:14
5
The Breakfast host’s antics are all in aid of Star Wars Day.

Where's he gone? Matt McLean reads the weather in 'invisible' lime green onesie

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

01:54
From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Man's best friend on active duty: celebrating NZ's military dog squad

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's assets.

03:01
A report shows the country will need thousands more workers in the service industry.

NZ needs 200,000 extra service workers in next three years, new report warns

Economic researchers say a critical lack of workers is looming in jobs like retailing, hospitality and aged care.

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ