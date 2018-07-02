Watch: The terrifying moment a road collapses in China and is caught on video

Source:
Security footage has captured the terrifying moment a road collapsed in China.
The 50-metre section of road in the Sichuan Province can be seen caving in, pulling retaining walls and trees down with it, Nine reports.
No one was injured and no cars were on the road at the time of the incident.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse.
