Watch: Terrifying moment Aussie fishermen are chased by great white shark

Two Australian fishermen documented their extraordinary encounter with a great white shark that was way too close for comfort near Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

The encounter happened near Coffs Harbour on June 30.
David Barwise and his friend planned on spending a relaxing day on the water, instead they ended up being chased by a great white shark.

Out on their kayaks, there was nothing but some flimsy fiberglass between them and the five metre shark.

"That's a huge white shark, I'm f****** shaking, I can hear him thumping away behind me," Mr Barwise is heard saying on footage he took of the incident.

At one stage, Mr Barwise desperately uses his ore to slap at the water with the hope it might deter the shark from following them.

The trick doesn't work however, as the super predator continued behind.

The men eventually made it back to shore safely where Mr Barwise reflected on the terrifying encounter with typical Aussie nonchalance.

"I'm pretty sure he wasn't out to hurt us, he's just very curious and friendly. I think like a very big puppy dog in a way and he was coming over to check us out," Mr Barwise said.

