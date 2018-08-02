Watch: Terrifying footage taken from inside cabin shows moment Mexican passenger jet crashes

The Associated Press has obtained video footage from one of the passengers on board the Aeromexico plane showing the moment it smashed belly-down onto a field near the runway shortly after it had taken off in Durango.
Ramin Parsa, a 32-year-old immigrant from Iran who shot the footage, managed to exit the crashed plane over the right wing which he said was on the ground.
Authorities in Mexico said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed moments after takeoff in Durango, sending plumes of black and grey smoke into the sky.
Rescuers took 49 people to hospitals; most of them had minor injuries.