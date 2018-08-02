 

Watch: Terrifying footage taken from inside cabin shows moment Mexican passenger jet crashes

Associated Press
World

A passenger on the doomed Aeromexico jet was filming as it smashed belly-down onto a field near the runway in Durango. Source: Associated Press
World
Slaying of George HW Bush's doctor may have been motivated by revenge over mother's death

Associated Press
A man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, authorities said today.

Joseph James Pappas, 62, should be considered armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference today.

"There was a lot of planning that went into this. There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill," Acevedo said of the July 20 attack on Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Hausknecht was gunned down while riding his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital, which is part of the busy Texas Medical Center.

Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

A tip on Wednesday led police to suspect Pappas, the chief said, though he didn't elaborate as to the nature of the tip.

Acevedo said Pappas hadn't been seen in 36 to 48 hours.

He said the last anyone had heard from Pappas was in a Wednesday text message in which Pappas wrote that he was going to kill himself.

Acevedo said police searched his home today and found evidence that ties Pappas to the killing, but he declined to elaborate as to the nature of the evidence.

The chief said Pappas is white and very fit, and that he's likely getting around on his 10-speed bicycle, which he rides "extensively and almost exclusively."

Friends and family have described Hausknecht as a humble and generous man who was adored by his patients, volunteered in his community and cared about the environment.

Hausknecht was also an avid cyclist and rode his bike to work each morning, as he lived less than 3.2 kilometers from his office.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors last month as Pappas, the son of a woman who died while the doctor was operating on her more than 20 years ago. Source: Associated Press
Joy turns to utter despair for Pussy Riot members, re-arrested moments after being freed from prison

Associated Press
Four Pussy Riot protesters were detained in Moscow on Monday night (local time) within moments of being released from prison following their stunt during the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow.

They had been sentenced to 15 days' detention after they ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium dressed as police officers during the second half of the final match between France and Croatia.

Olga Pakhtusova, Olga Kurachyova and Veronika Nikulshina were clearly surprised as they walked out of the correctional facility, only to be re-arrested by police.

The fourth protester, Pyotr Verzilov, who was being held separately, was reportedly also re-arrested.

It was not immediately clear why the group has been detained.

Lawyer Nikolay Lyaskin, who works with opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was waiting outside the court and said he didn't know the reason for the re-arrest.

However, a tweet on Pussy Riot's official Twitter page said they were being charged with "the organisation and holding of public events without prior notice" and could face another 10 days behind bars.

Four of the Russian protesters could face another 10 days inside, on top of the 15 days already served. Source: Associated Press
