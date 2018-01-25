Watch: Terminally-ill dad leaves heart-wrenching video for his daughters

"Remember how it felt when I put my arm around you" terminally-ill Steve Durrant says in message to his daughters.

The 40-year-old father of two was diagnosed with a brain tumour and has started recording heart-wrenching videos for his daughters to help them remember him when he is gone.

Steve was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April 2014 and was told he may only have a few years to live.

"I've seen the thing that is going to kill me and I have very little control over when it happens, but what I can control is the life in the meantime," says Steve.

He decided to start documenting his journey via a blog and YouTube videos.

"If you ever need my support remember how I pulled you into my chest and told you everything was going to be okay.

"If that is the closest I can be then hopefully it will provide you with some support."

