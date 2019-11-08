Watch: Tense rescue sees man plucked from water only 90 metres from edge of Niagara Falls

Rescuers pulled a man from rushing, frigid water only 90 metres from the brink of Niagara Falls today.

Authorities don't know how or when the unidentified man entered the rapids but witnesses on shore called 911 after spotting a man clinging to a log shortly before noon (local time).

The man was pulled out and taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Tethered rescuers waded into the river and reached the man with a flotation collar, but he slipped out of the device and began floating away.

New York Park Police Major Clyde Doty is credited with grabbing the man and keeping his head above water until they were both brought in.