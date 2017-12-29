 

Watch: Tennis superstar Roger Federer poses for selfie with adorable Rottnest Island quokka

The tennis player took some time off from his Australian Open preparations to visit the cute quokka.
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Munro falls after brings up fifty, Black Caps look to accelerate in T20 opener against Windies

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


00:36
Tony Kemp says the problems in the Kiwis' camp extend far beyond the players and coach.

No Kiwis selected in Rugby League World XIII after horror campaign at World Cup

00:47
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from President Trump's America.

Donald Trump to undergo customary presidential physical in two weeks

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's T20 match between the Black Caps and West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.



 
