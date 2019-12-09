Watch: Teens perform touching musical tribute for measles victims in Samoa

As Samoa battles a deadly measles epidemic, a group of students from Auckland have performed a moving musical tribute for them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tone 6 is a group of six high school students from across Auckland, ranging between 14 and 17 years old.

Samoa is home for some of the members of the singing group, while others have family connections there.

Seletute Tu'ima, 15, told TVNZ 1's Breakfast it's very emotional for them to be performing Tu I Laga.

"Having that Polynesian connection, I feel like it gives us that sense of being emotional, sincere and sending condolences."