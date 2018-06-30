Watch: Teenager leaves trail of destruction after driving into Texas Walmart with ute

San Angelo Police Department released video of a Texas man driving his ute through a Walmart Supercentre in the city yesterday morning.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Caleb Wilson, of Eldorado caused a half a million dollars in damages to the store after he drove his Dodge Ram through the glass entrance and continued to drive down an aisle.

Before the crash, witnesses say they saw the man walk out of the store, arguing with a woman in the parking lot.

That's when they say he got into his truck and plowed into the store.