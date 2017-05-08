Watch: Teaser for second season of 13 Reasons Why released

Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.

The streaming service announced today that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl.

Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

While Netflix doesn't release ratings information, 13 Reasons Why has proven a conversation-starting drama.

Some have criticised the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

A couple of weeks ago New Zealand's censor's office created a new classification for the series after its content, including a graphic rape, raised concerns.

It now has an RP18 classification, meaning the show should only be watch by people younger than 18 if a parent or guardian is present.

The Selena Gomez-produced 13 Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service