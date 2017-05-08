 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: Teaser for second season of 13 Reasons Why released

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.

It's confirmed the controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is returning for a second season.
Source: 13 Reasons Why

The streaming service announced today that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl.

Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

While Netflix doesn't release ratings information, 13 Reasons Why has proven a conversation-starting drama.

The show is being watched by millions around the world, but not everyone is happy with the ideas discussed.
Source: Seven Sharp

Some have criticised the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

A couple of weeks ago New Zealand's censor's office created a new classification for the series after its content, including a graphic rape, raised concerns.

Ruby Methven says 13 Reasons Why is getting people talking, and that's a good thing.
Source: Seven Sharp

It now has an RP18 classification, meaning the show should only be watch by people younger than 18 if a parent or guardian is present.

The Selena Gomez-produced 13 Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service

www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626. This is a 24/7 service.
 

Related

Internet

Television

02:32
The show is being watched by millions around the world, but not everyone is happy with the ideas discussed.

Controversial Netflix show 13 Reasons Why gets new rating
04:39

Mike King's daughter says controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is spot on, despite criticism

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.

Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

02:33
2
Those close the princess have released more about her mind set around the time she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

Princess Diana: More details emerge surrounding her death and her lovers


00:23
3
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking at private details of women he wanted to pursue in police computer system

00:15
4
It's confirmed the controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is returning for a second season.

Watch: Teaser for second season of 13 Reasons Why released

02:12
5
The Police Minister is standing firm against gangs asking for government help to pay for drug rehabilitation.

Gang members want the government to pay for rehabilitation to help members kick their drug habits


03:16
Dee said she her tattoos, piercings and general awkwardness may have been the reason she was kicked off first.

Video: First person voted off NZ Survivor puts it down to being 'a bit weird' on day one

Dee, a 29-year-old customer service rep from Auckland, says her piercings and tattoos can make her hard to warm up to.

01:41
Mr Macron thanked his supporters and said France will continue to fight terrorism at home and abroad.

Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

Macron will be the youngest French president ever.

00:26
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ