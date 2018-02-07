 

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The wreck of an incredibly lopsided military hospital in Hualien revelas the carnage caused by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake overnight in Taiwan, now being starkly revealed with the break of day.

The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.
Source: Reuters

Footage of the large Hualien building, around 10 storeys tall, has surfaced as Taiwanese emergency services cordon off the area.

Numerous large construction cranes can also be seen moving to the underside of the dangerously slanted building, possibly attempting to secure the structure from collapsing.

A 6.4 magnitude quake rocked a Taiwan town this morning, leaving at least two people dead.
Source: Reuters

Rescuers today were working to reach five people trapped and more than 170 people unaccounted for in several buildings damaged by a strong earthquake near Taiwan's eastern coast.

The shallow and powerful quake late Tuesday night caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in and tilt dangerously, killing two people.

A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowly missing a lucky taxi driver.
Source: Broke the commune 3.0 / YouTube

Video footage and photos showed several midsized buildings leaning at sharp angles, their lowest floors crushed into mangled heaps of concrete, shattered glass, bent iron beams and other debris.

Firefighters could be seen climbing ladders hoisted against windows as they sought to reach residents inside apartments.

The quake injured 219 people, two dozen of them critically, in Hualien county, the National Fire Agency said.

Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.
Source: Breakfast

The force of the tremor buckled roads and disrupted electricity and water supplies to thousands of households.

The agency said most of the 173 people who could not be reached might be in the Yunmen Cuiti building, a 12-story apartment building, though it said it did not immediately have an estimate of how many were trapped.

A hotel employee died when the ground floor caved in at the Marshal Hotel, and another person died in a residential building, the agency reported.
A maintenance worker who was rescued after being trapped in the hotel's basement said the force of the earthquake was unusual.

A camera set up in a garage caught the powerful quake, which struck about 11.50pm local time in Hualien.
Source: Lu Yi

"At first it wasn't that big ... we get this sort of thing all the time and it's really nothing. But then it got really terrifying," Chen Ming-hui said after he was reunited with his son and grandson.

"It was really scary."

The large building in Hualien looked very close to collapsing completely.

Video: Hotel left leaning precariously as CCTV captures horror of 6.4 Taiwan quake
00:06
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Dozens trapped in collapsed hotel after powerful 6.4 earthquake smashes east coast of Taiwan
02:13
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

Kiwis caught up in Taiwan earthquake ran for the hills after 6.4 shake

